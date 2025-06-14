A massive fire broke out in Mumbai's Mahim area today, June 14. According to the news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at Makhdoom Food Store, beside the Makhdum Shah Dargah on Cadel Road in Mahim West on Friday, June 13. It is reported that the fire broke out due to a cylinder blast. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) confirmed the incident and said that the fire was confined to the store and was extinguished by 6:40 PM. A total of eight people were injured and rushed to Sion Hospital. Dr Chaitanya Atre, CMO, informed that Noor Alam (38) was declared brought dead, while others are undergoing treatment, the BMC said. Mumbai Fire: Blaze Erupts at Shop Inside Churchgate Railway Station; No Injuries Reported (Watch Video).

Massive Fire Breaks Out in Mahim

