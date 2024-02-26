A massive fire broke out in a godown in Sadar Bazar area in Delhi on Monday, February 26, 2024. According to reports, a total of ten fire tenders are present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. Further details are awaited. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts At Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan, Huge Flames Visible For Kms As Rescue Operations Continue (Watch Videos).

Delhi Fire

Delhi | Fire breaks out in a godown in Sadar Bazar area. 10 fire tenders present at the spot. Firefighting operations are underway. Details awaited. — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

