A major fire broke out at Delhi's PVC market in the Tikri Kalan area on Saturday night. As many as 25 fire tenders reached the plastic godown. No casualties have been reported so far. However, the late-night visuals coming from ground zero are full of smoke and flame. People employed or living nearby came to check the situation the following day, but the fire was still lit up high. Attempts are being made to put an end to the fire. The reason behind the fire is still unknown. However, it is going to take a massive toll on the environment of the national capital. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at Plastic Godown in Tikri Kalan Area, 25 Fire Engines At The Spot (Watch Video).

Massive Fire At Delhi's PVC Market On Saturday

#WATCH | Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in a plastic godown at PVC market in Tikri Kalan area. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/l2cq2RnYKO — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2023

Visuals From Next Morning

#WATCH | Delhi: Morning visual from Tikri Kalan area where fire broke out in a plastic godown during the early hours today. 25 fire tenders at the spot. No casualties reported so far. https://t.co/yhTyNp2M4y pic.twitter.com/Clr2ul8CmF — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

Rescue Operations Are Still On

#WATCH | Visuals from Tikri Kalan area in Delhi where a massive fire broke out in a plastic godown during the early hours today. No casualties reported so far. pic.twitter.com/JyXkohbhq3 — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2023

