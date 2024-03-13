A massive fire broke out inside an electronic store on Roshanara Road in Delhi prompting emergency response efforts. According to reports, three fire brigade vehicles are present at the spot and fire fighting operation is underway. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media, showing thick plumes of smoke coming from the electronic store. The incident has created panic among the locals. As of now, the extent of the damage and cause of fire remain unknown. More details regarding the matter are awaited. Delhi Fire Video: 130 Jhuggis Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad Dairy Area, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies.

Delhi Fire Video:

देखिए दिल्ली रोशनआरा रोड,इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स स्टोर में भीषण आग लग गई, मौके पर दमकल विभाग की 3 गाड़िया pic.twitter.com/atAyNBi9Jk — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) March 13, 2024

