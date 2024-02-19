Delhi Fire Video: 130 Jhuggis Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad Dairy Area, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies

A massive fire broke out in Delhi yesterday, February 18. Officials of Delhi Fire Services said that they received a fire call from the Shahbad Dairy area at around 10 pm yesterday. "A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported," they said. However, officials also said that around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the blaze. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Factory in Mayapuri Industrial Area (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Shahbad Dairy Area

#WATCH | Delhi: A fire call was received from the Shahbad Dairy area at around 10 pm yesterday. A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported. Around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the fire: Delhi Fire Services pic.twitter.com/emNzN3JBU9 — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2024

