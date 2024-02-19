Delhi Fire Video: 130 Jhuggis Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts in Shahbad Dairy Area, Viral Clip Shows Black Smoke Covering Skies

"A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported," they said. However, officials also said that around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the blaze.

Socially Team Latestly| Feb 19, 2024 10:25 AM IST

A massive fire broke out in Delhi yesterday, February 18. Officials of Delhi Fire Services said that they received a fire call from the Shahbad Dairy area at around 10 pm yesterday. "A total of 15 fire tenders were rushed to the site. No causality/injuries were reported," they said. However, officials also said that around 130 jhuggis were gutted in the blaze. Delhi Fire: Massive Blaze Erupts at a Factory in Mayapuri Industrial Area (Watch Video).

Massive Fire in Shahbad Dairy Area

Currency Price Change
