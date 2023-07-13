Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate in Delhi were flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. Video of the low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate being flooded due to the rising water level of the Yamuna River has also gone viral on social media. The 1-minute 24-second video clip shows people walking through waterlogged streets near Kashmiri gate as low-lying areas get flooded due to the rising water levels of the Yamuna River. Meanwhile, thousands of people were forced to leave their homes in low-lying areas as the water level in the Yamuna River in Delhi breached the 45-year record of 207.49 metres and reached 208.05 metres on Wednesday. Delhi: Cremation Grounds Near Yamuna Face Flooding, MCD Issues Advisory.

Low-Lying Areas Near Kashmiri Gate Flooded

#WATCH | Delhi: Low-lying areas near Kashmiri gate flooded due to the rise in the water level of river Yamuna. pic.twitter.com/wgSNhB669c — ANI (@ANI) July 13, 2023

