The Delhi police have arrested two people after a theft case was registered at Delhi IGI Airport police station regarding theft of electronic gadgets in Mumbai-bound Quikjet Cargo Airlines. The theft took place on Thursday. During probe cops found that gadgets were stolen by two of there ground-handling staff Ground Handling staff company Celebi Airport Services India. Further investigation into the incident is underway. Delhi Police Arrests Four Persons For Running Fake Call Centres, Duping People On Pretext of Providing Job.

Quikjet Cargo Airlines Theft

Delhi Police registered a theft case at Delhi IGI Airport PS regarding theft of electronic gadgets in Mumbai-bound Quikjet Cargo Airlines that happened yesterday. During probe it was found that gadgets were stolen by two of there ground-handling staff Ground Handling staff… — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)