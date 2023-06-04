Delhiites woke up to a rainy Sunday as heavy rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds lashes several parts of the national capital. Pictures and videos of rainfall lashing several parts of the Delhi-NCR region have gone viral on social media. Soon #DelhiRains started to trend on Twitter as netizens shared pictures and videos of a rainy Sunday morning in Delhi. Earlier, the IMD forecasted light to moderate-intensity rain and gusty winds over most places of Delhi and its adjoining areas. Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Light to Moderate Intensity Rain With Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital and Adjoining Areas, Says IMD.

Rain Lashes Parts of the National Capital

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi. (Visuals from RK Puram area) pic.twitter.com/A8xXqrdCwY — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

It's Raining Heavily in June

#DelhiRains

We Agree

