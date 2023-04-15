Delhi on Saturday recorded 1,396 fresh Covid19 infections in the last 24 hours and active caseload stood at 4,631, according to government's health bulletin. The positivity rate in the national capital is at 31.9%. India Reports 10,753 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Marginal Dip From Yesterday; Recovery Rate Stands at 98.69%.

Delhi COVID-19 Infections Update

