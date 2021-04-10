Delhi reports 7,897 new COVID-19 cases, 5,716 recoveries and 39 deaths in last 24 Hours.

Total cases: 7,14,423.

Total recovered cases: 6,74,415.

Total deaths: 11,235.

Active cases: 28,773.

