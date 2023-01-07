The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that Delhi's Safdarjung recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, a minimum temperature of 2 degrees Celsius was recorded at Lodhi Road. "These are the lowest temperatures in the respective areas this season," the IMD said. Fog: Delhi Airport Issues Advisory in View of Low Visibility Conditions, Asks Flyers to Contact Airlines for Latest Update on Flights.



