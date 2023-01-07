New Delhi, January 7: Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi has issued an advisory and launched procedures in view of low visibility conditions caused due to fog.

Airport authorities in an advisory to the passengers on Saturday said that several procedures have been undertaken at the airport to counter the menace of low visibility at the airport. Delhi Airport Issues Fog Alert, Asks Flyers to Contact Airlines for Updated Flight Information As Low Visibility Procedures Kick In.

They said that all flight operations are presently normal. However, the Airport has also requested the passengers to contact the concerned airline for the latest information about the flight, authorities said. Delhi Airport: Huge Rush, Long Queues Continue, Angry Flyers Share Photos and Compare IGI Airport With Crowded Fish Market.

Several flights were delayed on Friday due to fog and low visibility conditions.

