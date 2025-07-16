Two schools received bomb threats in Delhi today, July 16. According to news agencies, Vasant Valley School in Vasant Vihar and St Thomas School in Dwarka received bomb threats early this morning. It is reported that both schools received an email threatening a bomb blast, following which both schools were evacuated as a precautionary measure. "Dog squads and emergency teams were deployed on site. Delhi Police and Fire Services confirmed receiving threat calls between 5:30 AM and 6:15 AM," Delhi Fire Services said. So far, nothing suspicious has been found. An investigation is underway. Delhi School Hoax Bomb Threat: 1 Navy, 2 CRPF Schools Receive Threatening Emails in National Capital (Watch Videos).

Two Schools in Delhi Receive Bomb Threats

Vasant Valley School in Vasant Vihar and St. Thomas School in Dwarka received bomb threats early this morning. Both schools were evacuated as a precaution. Dog squads and emergency teams were deployed on site. Delhi Police and Fire Services confirmed receiving threat calls… pic.twitter.com/DzIJQ6HROT — IANS (@ians_india) July 16, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)