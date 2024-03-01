On February 29, tensions flared at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) as a clash ensued between student factions affiliated with ABVP and Left-backed groups, injuring three individuals. The altercation reportedly stemmed from disagreements over selecting election committee members at the School of Languages. Delhi Police confirmed receiving complaints from both sides and stated they are currently examining the matter. 'JNU Cannot Deny Hostel Accommodation': Delhi High Court Orders Jawaharlal Nehru University To Allot Hostel to Visually Impaired Student.

Warning: Video Contains Abusive Language

#UPDATE | Delhi Police say, "We have received complaints from both sides. We are examining the complaints. The Police have come to know about three injured." https://t.co/eo8J906q0c — ANI (@ANI) March 1, 2024

