The traffic movement is likely to be affected as both the carriageways of the Ashram Flyover Road will be shut for 45 days from January 1, 2023 due to the construction of a connecting road between the Ashram Flyover and New Delhi-Noida Direct (DND) Flyover. During this period, both carriageways of the ring road on the underside of the flyover will be operational for traffic. Delhi Traffic Update: Police Issue Advisory, Ask Commuters To Plan Journey in View of Ashram Flyover's Extension to New DND Flyover; Check Details Here

Check Details:

यातायात निर्देशिका 1 जनवरी 2023 से आश्रम फ्लाईओवर रोड के दोनों कैरिजवे कनेक्टिंग रोड के निर्माण के कारण बंद हो जाएंगे। इस अवधि के दौरान फ्लाईओवर के नीचे की तरफ के रिंग रोड के दोनों कैरिजवे यातायात के लिए चालू रहेंगे। कृपया नीचे👇 सुझाए गए यातायात निर्देशों का पालन करें। pic.twitter.com/F9NcPKu6fg — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 31, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)