The latest results show the Aam Aadmi Party has crossed the magic figure of 126 in the MCD polls while the BJP has won 96 seats. The Congress was a distant third after winning seven wards while Independent candidates have emerged victorious on 3 seats. The MCD has 250 wards and the simple majority mark is 126. In the 2017 civic election, the BJP had won 181 of the 270 wards, the AAP had won 48 wards and the Congress 27.

#DelhiMCDPolls | AAP crosses majority mark, wins 126 seats, BJP wins 97 seats as counting continues. Congress wins 7, leads on 3 and Independent candidates win 3 and lead on 3. Counting is underway for 250 wards. pic.twitter.com/R5CAufAUXR — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2022

