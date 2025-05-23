At cruising altitude on May 21, 2025, IndiGo flight 6E-2142 from Delhi to Srinagar experienced turbulence and a severe hailstorm close to Pathankot. Authorities in Lahore and Northern ATC rejected the crew's requests to stray from the planned course. The plane was forced to fly through the storm despite numerous warnings, autopilot disengagement, and a fast 8,500-foot-per-minute descent. After manually operating the aircraft and announcing a PAN PAN emergency, the pilots made a safe landing in Srinagar. There were no injuries among the passengers. Damage to the nose radome was discovered during post-flight inspections. DGCA is looking into the incident. IndiGo Flight 6E 2142 Mid-Air Turbulence: Pakistan Denied Indian Pilot’s Request Seeking Permission To Briefly Enter Its Airspace, Say Sources

DGCA Investigates As IndiGo Flight Deviation Denied by Pakistan