In a shocking incident from Hanmakonda’s New Shayampet area, a 7-year-old girl named Sreeja was brutally attacked by a pack of stray dogs on October 25, around 7:50 AM. The disturbing CCTV footage of the incident has gone viral, showing the girl being mauled after she stumbled and fell on the road. Within seconds, multiple dogs pounced on her, biting and dragging her as she cried for help. A local man, alerted by her screams, rushed to the spot and bravely chased away the dogs, rescuing the child. The injured girl was immediately taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Dog Attack in Telangana: 3 Stray Dogs Drag and Maul 5-Year-Old Girl in Muthyampalli Village, Disturbing CCTV Video Surfaces.

Stray Dogs Maul 7-Year-Old Girl in Hanmakonda

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Siraj Noorani), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

