Taking notes from multiple incidents of dog attacks inside the lift, residents of a Noida building objected to a woman taking her pet inside the elevator without putting on a muzzle on the animal for the safety. The woman who confronted the pet owner recorded the video on her phone. In the clip, the woman asks the pet owner to put on a muzzle on her pet dog, which was dangling from the animal's neck. However, the argument escalated when the dog owner refused. The video is now going viral on social media. Dog Attack in Noida: Pet Dog Attacks Two Children in Lift of Golden Palm Society in Sector 168, CCTV Video Surfaces (Watch Here).

Dog in Lift Argument Video:

Heated Exchange Over Pet Dog Inside Elevator:

लिफ्ट में डॉग लेकर चढ़ी इस महिला को सिर्फ मास्क पहनाने के लिए बोला गया, जो डॉग के गले में था. ये मास्क नहीं पहनाने पर अड़ गई और बदतमीज़ी भी करने लगी. लोगों का ऐसा रवैया सोचने पर मजबूर कर देता है कि हम कैसे समाज में जी रहे हैं. घटना Noida 137 Logix society की है.@noida_authority pic.twitter.com/4LEWM0b8u0 — Arzoo Sai (@arzoosai) July 6, 2023

