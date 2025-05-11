A day after India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire, drone activity was reported in Rajasthan’s Barmer on Sunday. The Barmer district collector, in a post on X, advised residents to remain indoors and observe a complete blackout as a precaution. The incident has raised concerns over possible violations of the ceasefire understanding, even as security forces remain on high alert in the border district to monitor the situation. Suspected Drone Strikes Near Srinagar Airport Amid Tensions With Pakistan; India Activates Countermeasures.

Drone Activity in Barmer

INCOMING DRONES ACTIVITY SPOTTED Pls stay inside your houses and observe blackout. DM Barmer — Barmer District Collector & Magistrate (@BarmerDm) May 11, 2025

