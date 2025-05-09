Explosions were heard near Srinagar airport on Friday evening amid suspected drone attacks by Pakistan, officials said. Similar blasts were reported in parts of Jammu, with drones sighted over Samba, Pathankot, Amritsar, Jaisalmer, and Barmer. The Indian military swiftly activated countermeasures and is currently engaging the aerial threats. The sightings come a day after India foiled Pakistani attempts to target military installations using drones and missiles, escalating border tensions. Jammu and Kashmir: Explosions Rock Samba As India’s Air Defence Intercepts Pakistani Drones During Blackout (Watch Video).

Suspected Drone Strikes Near Srinagar Airport

Suspected drone attack on Srinagar airport, countermeasures activated: Officials — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) May 9, 2025

