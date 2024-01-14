In view of Ram Temple 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya, Madhya Pradesh has declared a dry day on January 22. The measure will also be observed in BJP-ruled states including Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Uttarakhand, and Maharashtra, while the saffron party is also demanding a ban on liquor sale in other states on the holy day. Announcing the decision CM Mohan Yadav said that all shops selling liquor or any other intoxicating substance will remain closed on January 22. Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha Ceremony: Rajasthan Government Declares January 22 as Dry Day to Mark Ram Temple Consecration in Ayodhya.

Dry Day in Madhya Pradesh

#WATCH | Ujjain: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "... We have decided that January 22 will be a dry day in the entire state... Shops selling any kind of alcohol or any other intoxicating substance would remain closed on that day..." pic.twitter.com/AcCTOi2T4L — ANI (@ANI) January 14, 2024

