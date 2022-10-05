Mumbai Police Twitter released a 56-second film on Dussehra to alert Mumbaikars regarding helmet. In the video shared on social media, traffic cops are using the Raavan motif wearing his footwear, as he steps out of the house. A voice cautions as he gets on to a bike: be careful and Raavan looks up.

Watch Full Video Here:

Spare a thought for your safety for you don't have ten heads to spare. Have a happy and safe #Dussehra #WearAHelmet #VictoryOfSafety #PillionAsWell pic.twitter.com/u43Um0LUP9 — मुंबई पोलीस - Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 5, 2022

