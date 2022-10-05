Dussehra is the annual Hindu festival celebrated for different reasons in different parts of the country. Also known as Vijayadashami, Dussehra 2022 falls on October 5. This annual observance is the day Lord Rama defeated Ravana, Goddess Durga defeated Mahishasura and is celebrated as a reminder of the lesson - good will prevail. In addition to grand festivities and get together organized to celebrate Dussehra, many people also enjoy sharing Happy Vijayadashami 2022 wishes, Dussehra 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Dussehra wishes, Dussehra 2022 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and Dussehra special Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online. Dussehra 2022 Wishes & SMS: Share Ram Ravan Yudh Images, Messages, WhatsApp Status and Greetings To Celebrate the Hindu Festival of Vijayadashami.

The celebration of Dussehra 2022 is bound to be a grand affair as, after two years, people are finally able to step out and freely enjoy all the festivity. To celebrate Dussehra, many people don new clothes, meet up with family and friends and enjoy some much-needed time with their loved ones. In South India, people make a special delicacy called Sakara Pongal - a sweet dish made with jaggery and rice and offer it to the Almighty. In addition to this, decorating the home with bright colours and tying marigold garlands at the entrance is also considered to be a tradition. Is Spotting Neelkanth Bird on Dussehra Auspicious? Learn All About the Indian Roller and Its Significance in Indian Mythology.

People in Maharashtra often exchange betel leaves and greet each other for Dussehra. This is believed to be symbolic of gold leaves, and this practice is said to help gain prosperity. Meanwhile, in North India, Dussehra celebrations revolve around reiterating the story of Ramayan and Lord Rama's victory against Ravana. As we prepare to celebrate Dussehra 2022, here are some Happy Vijayadashami 2022 wishes, Dussehra 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Dussehra wishes, Dussehra 2022 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Vijayadashami WhatsApp Stickers and Dussehra special Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with family and friends. You can also download Dussehra WhatsApp Stickers from Play Store online.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Enjoy the Victory of Good Over the Evil. May You Have a Fun-Filled and Blissful Day. Happy Dussehra!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Dussehra Burn All Your Worries With the Burning of Ravana.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Dussehra, As You Celebrate Valour & Courage, Triumph of Good Over Evil, Wish You Success & Happiness in Everything You Do.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate the Victory of Forces of Good Over Evil. Happy Dussehra.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Dussehra, I Pray That You Are Successful in Life and Conquer All the Challenges With Your Strength and Courage.

One city which is known to have very grand celebrations for Dussehra or Vijayadashmi is Mysore - where the palace is lit up completely, and devotees and tourists from across the world often make it a point to experience Vijayadashami in Mysore. Here's hoping that Dussehra 2022 fills your life with all the love, light and happiness!

