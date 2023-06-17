The Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka which was closed for devotees in view of Cyclone Biparjoy reopened today, June 17. A video of devotees dancing and celebrating as the Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka reopened has gone viral on social media. The 2-minute 33-second video clip shows devotees dancing and celebrating as the Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka reopens for devotees once again. The temple was closed for a few days in view of the severe cyclonic storm Biparjoy which made landfall in Gujarat on Thursday. Cyclone Biparjoy: Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka To Remain Closed for Devotees Today As Cyclonic Storm Approaches Coastal Region of Gujarat (Watch Video).

Devotees Dance and Celebrate As Dwarkadhish Temple Reopens

#WATCH | Gujarat: Devotees dance and celebrate as Dwarkadhish Temple in Devbhumi Dwarka reopens for devotees today after it was closed in view of #CycloneBiparjoy pic.twitter.com/baBnioPjmN — ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)