An old video showing a family in Gujarat holding a funeral for their beloved car is going viral again. "A family in India held a funeral for their beloved car, which they had owned for 12 years," the caption of the video read. A search led us to an article in The Times of India. As per the article, the incident took place in November last year. However, the video resurfaced online once again. It is reported that Sanjay Polra, a farmer in Amreli's Padarshinga village, gave his 15-year-old car a symbolic "final resting place" in gratitude for the prosperity it brought his family. The old video showing the Polra family conducting a grand burial ceremony for their cherished "lucky car" has gone viral once again. The event was attended by approximately 1500 people, including religious figures and spiritual guides. The video shows the car, a Wagon R, being buried in a 15-foot deep pit. Gujarat Hit-and-Drag: Biker Dies After Drunk Car Driver Hits Bike and Drags Him for Nearly 2 km in Mahisagar, 2 Arrested As Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Old Video of Family Holding Funeral for Car in Gujarat Goes Viral Again

A family in India held a funeral for their beloved car, which they had owned for 12 years The farewell ceremony took place in Amreli district in the Indian state of Gujarat, with around 1,500 people attending, including religious figures and spiritual leaders, The Times of India… pic.twitter.com/ASpnlckTLB — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) December 4, 2025

Family Plants Trees at Site to Commemorate Their Fortune-Changing Vehicle

Gujarat: In Amreli, farmer Sanjay Polra gave his 15-year-old car a symbolic "final resting place" in gratitude for the prosperity it brought his family. The family held a ceremony with the village, planting trees at the site to commemorate their fortune-changing vehicle pic.twitter.com/vtoEkVQLIP — IANS (@ians_india) November 8, 2024

