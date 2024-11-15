A moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter Scale struck Mahesana in Gujarat on the night of November 15. According to the National Centre for Seismology, the tremor occurred at 22:15 (IST). The epicenter of the earthquake was located in the region of Mahesana, although there have been no immediate reports of casualties or significant damage. Earthquake in Gujarat: Quake of Magnitude 3.1 on Richter Scale Hits Bhavnagar.

Earthquake in Mahesana

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.2 on the Richter Scale hit Mahesana, Gujarat today at 22:15 (IST): National Centre for Seismology pic.twitter.com/jkW4d1KDgc — ANI (@ANI) November 15, 2024

