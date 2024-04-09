An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Gujarat today, April 9. The National Center for Seismology (NCS) confirmed the news and said the quake hit Gujarat's Bhavnagar around 09:52 pm. So far, there have been no reports of any casualties or injuries. Earthquake in Gujarat: Mild Tremor of 3.3 Magnitude Hits Kutch; No Casualty Reported.

Earthquake Hits Bhavnagar

An earthquake of magnitude 3.1 on the Richter Scale hit Bhavnagar, Gujarat at 09:52 today: National Center for Seismology pic.twitter.com/qJgtQQSmvL — ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2024

