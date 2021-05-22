An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit the Ladakh region on Saturday. According to details by National Center for Seismology (NCS), the quake struck the region at 8.27 am today.

An earthquake of magnitude 3.6 on the Richter scale hit Ladakh at 8.27 am today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)