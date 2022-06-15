Congress leader Rahul Gandhi summoned again in a money laundering case linked to the National Herald news paper by Enforcement Directorate (ED) on June 17 for another round of questioning, according to ANI report.

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi arrived at the ED office in Delhi at around 11.35 AM On Day 3, he was questioned for over 9 hours.

ED asks Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to appear on Friday to rejoin the investigation in the National Herald case. pic.twitter.com/7ppYfCn0kJ — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2022

