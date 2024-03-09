Several Congress leaders, including Sanjay Shukla, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). A video from the induction event has gone viral, featuring BJP minister Kailash Vijayvargiya’s candid remarks. He humorously noted that he was now welcoming those who had previously criticised the BJP and its leaders during the Assembly elections. Vijayvargiya was heard saying, “Election mein teri gaali suni ab tereko lena pad raha hai (We had to take your abuses and now we have to take you into the party),” drawing chuckles from those present. He pointed out that Shukla, who was formerly with the Congress, had verbally abused him in the past but was now joining the BJP. It’s worth noting that Shukla had contested the November 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections on a Congress ticket from the Indore-I seat, opposing Vijayvargiya. Shukla lost the election to Vijayvargiya by a margin of over 57,000 votes. 'Whole Madhya Pradesh Is a Fan of Him': Supporters of BJP Leader and Indore 1 Candidate Kailash Vijayvargiya Get Tattoo of His Name (Watch Video).

Kailash Vijayvargiya’s Friendly Banter With Sanjay Shukla

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)