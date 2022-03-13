According to experts, carpenter sharks are an endangered species and their numbers are declining. They are a protected species in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972.

Check Tweet:

As per the experts, Carpenter sharks are an endangered species with their population has been on a decline. They are a protected species in India under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972.pic.twitter.com/mEruTiwFyQ — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) March 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)