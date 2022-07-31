Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday took to Twitter and said that Maharashtra and Shiv Sena will continue to fight after the Enforcement Directorate conducted a search at his Mumbai residence. "...False action, false evidence...I will not leave Shiv Sena...Even if I die, I will not surrender...I have nothing to do with any scam," Raut tweeted.

Check tweet:

