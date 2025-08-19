In Uttar Pradesh's Farrukhabad, locals have accused Gram Pradhan Mohd Shami and his sons of allegedly serving chicken biryani to flood victims. After the incident, the police arrested two people in connection with it. According to a report in The Times of India, the police arrested two people for breach of peace following a dispute over allegedly serving chicken biryani to flood victims who were strictly vegetarians. It is reported that the biryani was allegedly served by a local village head, Mohd Shami, and his sons, Talib and Saif, among others, to flood victims in Farrukhabad. The police have arrested Saif, and another individual, while the village head, one of his sons and one other remain at large. The incident came to light when villagers discovered pieces of meat and bones while consuming the food. It is learnt that the village head got agitated when the villagers raised the issue. Later, they recorded a video of the incident and circulated it on social media before reporting it to the police. Shami and his sons have been accused of deliberately serving non-veg food to hurt religious sentiments. Meanwhile, village head Mohd Shami has dismissed all allegations as baseless. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Tries To Set Herself on Fire at Farrukhabad Collectorate, Journalist Rajeev Kumar Saves Her Life (Watch Video).

Locals Accuse Gram Pradhan Mohd Shami of Serving Chicken Biryani to Flood Victims

In UP's Farrukhabad, locals accused gram pradhan Mohd Shami and his sons for allegedly serving chicken biryani to flood victims. Police has arrested two people in the case. pic.twitter.com/pUszh5iKkC — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)