36th seeded 15-years-old Savithashri Baskar wins Bronze in the Women's event of FIDE World Rapid Chess Championship in Almaty, Kazakhstan. Savithashri became the third Indian after Viswanathan Anand and Koneru Humpy to win a medal at the World Rapid Chess Championships. She is also only the second Indian female to achieve this honour. Magnus Carlsen Reacts to Abhi and Niyu’s ‘Chess Is the New Cricket’ Claim, See What the World Number One Replied on Twitter.

Savithashri Baskar Bags Bronze Medal in World Rapid Chess Championship

Bronze for India in Chess India's Savithashri B @SavithashriB wins bronze at FIDE World Rapid Championships Savitha became only the 3rd Indian & 2nd Indian female to win a medal at the event.@Media_SAI pic.twitter.com/3RCpi0EI8t — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) December 29, 2022

