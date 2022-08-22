Magnus Carlsen got his fans buzzing when he took to Twitter to react to popular social media influencers Abhi and Niyu, who claimed that chess is the new cricket. The world number one explained in detail why both sports are vastly different from each other and ended by stating, 'I can't play cricket.'

Magnus Carlsen's Reaction to 'Chess Is the New Cricket' Claim:

4 reasons why chess isn’t cricket: Cricket is played on a field with humans, chess is played on a board with wooden pieces. Cricket has a bat and a ball, chess usually doesn’t. There are 22 players needed for a cricket match, while chess is only two. I can’t play cricket. https://t.co/RUxe3sA2V5 — Magnus Carlsen (@MagnusCarlsen) August 22, 2022

