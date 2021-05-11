Delhi International airport has decided to shut down Operation at Terminal 2 from 17th May Midnight. All flights marked for T2 will be shifted to Terminal 3. The decision has been reportedly taken due to the lack of flyers due to the covid-19 situation.

Flight Operations at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 Suspended From May 17 Midnight:

