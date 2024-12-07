A police team investigating a land dispute in Chhatwara village of Uttar Pradesh's Azamgarh district was attacked and held hostage by miscreants. The incident occurred when a police inspector and constable were forcibly confined in a house, beaten, and the constable’s uniform was torn. The attackers reportedly launched the assault after the police team arrived to address the dispute. A video of the attack went viral, prompting a swift response from authorities. Following the viral footage, Azamgarh police responded, stating that a large police force was dispatched to the scene to rescue the officers, and a case has been filed against five individuals, two of whom have been arrested. Moradabad: Man’s Arm Snaps During Arm-Wrestling Contest in Uttar Pradesh, Video Goes Viral.

Cops Held Hostage, Attacked in Azamgarh

Police Rescued After Being Held Hostage

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)