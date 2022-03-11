White House Today said that President Biden and G7 Leaders from Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and the United Kingdom as well as the European Union will announce new economic actions to hold Putin accountable for his continued assault on Ukraine and further isolate Russia from the global financial system. They will implement actions consistent with their national processes.

See Tweet:

G7 leaders will agree to ensure Russia cannot obtain financing from the leading multilateral financial institutions, such as IMF & World Bank. Pres Biden will sign an executive order that will end exportation of luxury items to any person located in Russian Federation:White House — ANI (@ANI) March 11, 2022

