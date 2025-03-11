Gensol Engineering Ltd (NSE: Gensol) shares fell 4.99% on March 11, trading at INR 290.55 as of 10:13 AM. The stock opened at INR 294.50, reached a high of INR 297.80, and dropped to its lowest point of INR 290.55, marking a fresh 52-week low. The company’s market capitalization stands at INR 1.10 thousand crore, with a P/E ratio of 10.81. Over the past year, Gensol’s stock had peaked at INR 1,124.90. Investors are closely watching the stock’s movement amid ongoing market volatility. Indusind Bank Share Price Today, March 11: Stocks of Indusind Bank Limited Drop by 15% in Early Trade, Check Latest Price on NSE.

