A remarkable event has unfolded at the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, where a stone inscribed with "Ram" has captured the attention of thousands of devotees. Displayed by Vrihaspati Giri Maharaj of Juna Akhara, the stone is believed to be from the ancient Ram Setu constructed in the Treta Yuga. The most astonishing aspect is that the stone appears to float on water, prompting onlookers to call it a "miracle." Devotees flocked to the site, believing that the stone had the power to fulfil wishes and remove obstacles. The video of this miracle is now going viral on social media. Maha Kumbh Mela 2025: Devotees From Russia, Ukraine Participate in Mahakumbh in Prayagraj, Chant ‘Hare Rama Hare Krishna’ (Watch Video).

Devotees Flock to Witness Floating ‘Ram’ Stone at Maha Kumbh Mela

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Asian News International (@ani_trending)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)