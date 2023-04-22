A video of a giant python snake being spotted in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district has gone viral on social media. As per reports, the giant python came out of the forest of Garhmukteshwar in Hapur. Panic and fear struck villagers after they saw the giant python coming out of the forest area. The 1-minute and 2-second video clip shows the giant python snake coming out of the forest area and venturing into the fields. Netizens took to the post's comments section to share their views on the giant python. One user said, "Too much long," while another user commented, "Giant python". Shocking! Giant Python Attacks Man, Grips His Hand Brutally; Bone-Chilling Video Goes Viral .

