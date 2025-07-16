Violence broke out at Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital Jammu on Wednesday afternoon after a patient’s death sparked tensions between the deceased’s family and hospital staff. Rajinder Kumar, around 60, from Rehari Colony, was admitted with a brain hemorrhage, treated at PGI Chandigarh, and brought back to GMC on July 11. He passed away during treatment in the emergency ward, after which his relatives accused doctors of negligence. A heated argument escalated, and one doctor was allegedly assaulted by a family member. Police arrived promptly and registered an FIR at Bakshi Nagar Police Station. In protest, junior doctors went on a flash strike. GMC Principal Dr. Ashutosh Gupta has asked clinical HoDs to deploy senior faculty in the emergency ward until the strike ends. Bihar: Doctor Tied to Tree, Beaten by 'Rape Accused' in Gaya; Police Say Assault Linked to Land Dispute After Disturbing Video Goes Viral.

Doctor Assaulted at GMC Jammu

We strongly condemn this incident at GMC Jammu where a doctor was assaulted. Doctors r humans too,any grievance must be addressed through proper channels,not violence. We urge the Govt to ensure strict action and provide immediate protection to healthcare workers across J&K. pic.twitter.com/xcb2VDIRT5 — Jammu And Kashmir Medical Student’s Association (@JKMedicalAsso) July 16, 2025

Junior Doctors Launch Strike

In view of an incident of violence against doctors in the Emergency Ward of GMC Jammu, Junior doctors have gone on flash strike pic.twitter.com/BXWquruDUJ — The News Now (@NewsNowJK) July 16, 2025

