The Directorate of Education, Delhi has declared a one-day holiday in all government schools on December 3, 2022, in view of polling preparations for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Elections 2022. In a letter issued to all the heads of government schools, the DoE Delhi has stated that December 3 is to be declared a holiday. The elections to the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4. MCD Elections 2022: 'Kattar Beiman' to 'Dhokha Ratna'; Phrases That Sprang Up Ahead of Delhi Polls .

MCD Elections 2022:

