In a heartwarming yet unconventional tale from Dwara village in Rajasthan’s Gangapur, Renu, a young woman preparing for competitive exams, chose love over societal expectations. She turned down an arranged marriage with a government teacher and eloped with her boyfriend, Arvind Saini, who works at a local clothing store. The couple’s love story went viral after an interview surfaced online. Renu shared how they met two years ago near her coaching centre and bonded over casual chats that deepened through social media. Despite strong opposition from her family and an arranged marriage scheduled the following month, Renu followed her heart. “He asked me what I wanted. I said, nothing, just you,” she recalled. The couple quietly tied the knot in Delhi. Farrukhabad: Husband Gets Wife Married To Her Lover in UP After Learning About Her Affair, Attends Their Wedding Ceremony (Watch Video).

Rajasthan Woman Rejects Arranged Marriage

garment shop पर काम करने वाले के लिए govt टीचर को छोड़ रचा रही है शादी । मामला गंगापुर सिटी का । pic.twitter.com/1QbbgWi7sE — Shakti chaudhary Jaipur (@SKT_Chaudhary) April 9, 2025

