A massive fire broke out at Balaji Factory in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida today, January 12. According to news agency IANS, the blaze erupted at Bisouli village in Greater Noida and spread across the entire chemical factory. After the blaze erupted, local authorities were alerted and fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Over two dozen fire engines are battling the blaze, which remains uncontrolled after hours. A few explosions have also been reported. It is reported that the flames were visible from kilometers away. Firefighters are using JCB machines for rescue operations. Greater Noida Fire: Vehicles Gutted As Blaze Engulfs Transformer Outside Swastham Hospital in Uttar Pradesh, Fire Tenders Deployed (Watch Video).

Massie Fire Breaks Out in Bisouli Village

Watch: A massive fire breaks out at Balaji Factory in Greater Noida's Bisouli village, spreading across the entire chemical factory. Over two dozen fire engines are battling the blaze, which remains uncontrolled after hours. Explosions have been reported, and flames are visible… pic.twitter.com/eJecbOEhsg — IANS (@ians_india) January 12, 2025

