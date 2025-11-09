In a major breakthrough, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested three suspects who had been under surveillance for nearly a year. The trio was nabbed in Ahmedabad while allegedly supplying weapons intended for terrorist activities. According to officials, the accused were planning to execute terror attacks in multiple parts of India. The ATS had been closely monitoring their movements and intercepted them before they could carry out their plans. Investigations are underway to trace their network and identify possible links to larger terror organisation. ISI-Backed Terror Module Busted: Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force Foil Major Terror Plot by Seizing Pakistan-Origin IED.

Gujarat ATS Foils Major Terror Plot

Ahmedabad, Gujarat | Three suspects have been arrested by the Gujarat ATS. They had been on the Gujarat ATS's radar for the past year. All three were arrested while supplying weapons. They were planning to carry out terrorist attacks in various parts of the country: Gujarat ATS — ANI (@ANI) November 9, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

