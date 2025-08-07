Chandigarh, August 7: In a major blow to Pakistan’s ISI-backed cross-border terror networks, Punjab Police’s Anti-Gangster Task Force (AGTF) foiled a major terror plot orchestrated by Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist Harwinder Rinda and terrorist Lakhbir Landa. Director General of Police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Thursday said that teams of the AGTF have received credible human intelligence about the consignment containing improvised explosive device (IED) pushed from Pakistan.

Acting swiftly, the AGTF, in close coordination with Tarn Taran Police, launched a combing operation in the district and recovered an IED from the area of Naushera Pannuan in Tarn Taran before it could reach Rinda and Landa's local associates for potential use in subversive activities, he said. The DGP further stated that the IED was immediately secured and safely transported to a designated location, where it was successfully neutralised in a controlled detonation by the explosive ordnance disposal team. The prompt and coordinated action of Punjab Police personnel averted a major tragedy and ensured public safety, he added. Terror Threat: ISI Plots Strike on Independence Day 2025 via Bangladesh-Based Terror Groups, Warns IB.

Sharing more details, Additional Director General of Police (AGTF) Promod Ban said the preliminary investigations have revealed that the recovered IED was pushed into Punjab by the Pakistani agencies backed terrorist modules with intentions to disrupt public peace and target innocent lives in the border state. Deputy Inspector General of Police (AGTF) Gurmeet Singh Chauhan said a case has been registered under sections 3, 4 and 5 of the Explosive Substances Act and section 111 of Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita at the police station in Sirhali in Tarn Taran. Indian Airports Put on High Alert: BCAS Issues Advisory, Directing Enhanced Security Measures at Airports Due to Potential Terror Threat Between September 22-October 02.

Further investigation is ongoing to uncover and apprehend the associates of Rinda and Landa, he said. In a related development, Amritsar Commissionerate Police apprehended four people involved in cross-border arms smuggling and recovered seven sophisticated Pistols from their possession. The recovered pistols comprised two 9MM PX5, two 9MM Glock and three .30 bore pistols.

