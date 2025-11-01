During the National Unity Day celebrations on October 31, marking Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel slipped and fell after offering a floral tribute at the Sardar Patel statue in Ahmedabad. The video from the event shows the CM walking down from a rain-soaked red-carpeted stage when his foot suddenly slipped on the wet steps, causing him to fall. Security personnel and aides quickly rushed to help him, and he was seen standing up moments later, apparently unhurt. Despite the brief mishap, CM Patel went on to flag off the ‘Unity March,’ which was attended by a large crowd gathered to commemorate the Iron Man of India’s legacy. Gujarat Cabinet Portfolio Allocation: CM Bhupendra Patel Retains General Administration, Deputy CM Harsh Sanghavi Gets Home, Law, Transport; Rivaba Jadeja Gets Education.

Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel Slips on Wet Stage During Sardar Patel Anniversary Event

अहमदाबाद में कल सरदार वल्लभभाई पटेल की प्रतिमा पर पुष्पांजलि अर्पित करते समय गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेंद्र पटेल सीढ़ियों पर फिसलकर गिर गए थे। pic.twitter.com/XNzb7CG3U2 — Ilyas (@Ilyas_SK_31) November 1, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Dainik Bhaskar), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)