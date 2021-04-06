Gujarat COVID-19 Guidelines: Night curfew to be imposed in 20 Cities Between 8 PM to 6 AM From Tomorrow, 100 People Allowed at Weddings:

Night curfew to be imposed in 20 cities of the state between 8 pm to 6 am from tomorrow. 100 people to be allowed at weddings. Grand events to be postponed until April 30. Govt offices to remain closed on Saturday till April 30: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani pic.twitter.com/7iKx7AQKMZ — ANI (@ANI) April 6, 2021

